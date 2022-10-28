Mike Vrabel Announces Concerning Ryan Tannehill Update

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 10: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Ravens defeated the Titans 20-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

It's starting to sound like Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill may sit out this Sunday's game against the Texans.

Tannehill returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis, a sign that his ankle injury is trending in the right direction.

The latest update on Tannehill, however, isn't nearly as encouraging. The veteran signal-caller didn't participate in Friday's practice.

Speaking to reporters, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced that Tannehill is questionable for this weekend.

"We're gonna try to give him as much time as we possible can," Vrabel said. "I feel like we're prepared with whatever may happen."

If Tannehill can't suit up on Sunday, the Titans will start Malik Willis at quarterback. Logan Woodside, meanwhile, would be the primary backup.

Tannehill is completing 65.1 percent of his passes this season for 1,097 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. He was spotted in a walking boot earlier in the week.

The Titans should announce a final update on Tannehill just a few hours before kickoff on Sunday.