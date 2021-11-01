It’s news we’ve all been expecting from Mike Vrabel for hours, but that doesn’t make it any less painful to hear: Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry needs surgery.

Vrabel announced on Monday that Henry will be undergoing surgery on his foot this Tuesday. As of now, there is no timetable for his return.

Henry leads the NFL in every major rushing category. He has 219 carries for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns with 117 yards per game – all of which lead the NFL.

Had he been able to continue playing at that same pace, he’d be in position to challenge the NFL single-season rushing record. Now his season may very well be over.

The Tennessee Titans are remarkably thin at running back without Henry in the mix. Aside from Ryan Tannehill’s 23 scrambles, the Titans have less than 20 carries from all of their remaining players combined.

Mike Vrabel said Derrick Henry will have surgery on his foot Tuesday morning. No timetable for his return. Vrabel anticipates offense changing some without Henry and hints toward a multi-back system behind one of them. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 1, 2021

So it should be no big shock that the Titans are already working out running backs as potential replacements. 36-year-old running back Adrian Peterson is one of the most notable names they’re bringing in.

Mike Vrabel told the media that the team’s plan for now is to try and use a multi-back system in the backfield.

But Derrick Henry is the heart and soul of the offense. Replacing his production will be nigh impossible, even with a committee of running backs.

Tennessee currently have a three-game lead in the AFC South division. But keeping that lead will be tough moving forward.