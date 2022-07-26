Mike Vrabel Announces Titans Player Is Retiring

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

During this Tuesday's media session, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that veteran cornerback Buster Skrine is retiring.

Skrine signed with the Titans last November. He then re-signed with them in free agency.

Vrabel said Skrine informed the team of his decision before training camp officially started this week.

Skrine, 33, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2011 out of Chattanooga. He played out his rookie contract with the team before signing a four-year, $25 million deal with the New York Jets in 2015.

Once Skrine's tenure in New York came to an end, he signed a three-year contract with the Chicago Bears in 2019.

Before Skrine signed with the Titans for the remainder of the 2021 season, he was on the San Francisco 49ers.

During his 11-year career, Skrine had 590 total tackles, 88 passes defended, 10 interceptions and six forced fumbles.