Mike Vrabel Has Blunt Admission Following Shocking Loss

The Tennessee Titans were on the losing end of the most shocking result in the NFL on Sunday afternoon. The AFC leaders, undone by their own mistakes, fell at home to the one-win Houston Texans, 22-13.

Costly turnovers by Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill proved to be the difference-maker in Sunday’s contest. The nine-year NFL vet, who’s become much better at protecting the football in recent seasons, threw four interceptions in the loss. Three of those picks came in the fourth quarter.

Tennessee turned the ball over a total of five times in the contest, while Houston left the game with zero giveaways. As a result, a pair of rushing touchdowns from Tyrod Taylor and three field goals was enough to give the Texans the win.

When Titans head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the media after his team’s loss, he quickly got to the crux of the issue: turnovers. He expressed his faith in Tannehill to right the ship moving forward, but acknowledged that five giveaways was just too many for Tennessee to overcome.

“I think we’ve seen Ryan perform at a high level,” Vrabel said, per Pro Football Talk. “Offensive football at any level takes 11 guys. There was a lot of good football out there, unfortunately we turned the football over too many times. Our defense battled. Our offense was its own worst enemy.”

The Titans fell to 8-3 with Sunday’s loss, but will remain atop the conference with a one game advantage. However, even Tennessee’s lead in the AFC South took a hit this weekend with the Colts’ upset victory over the Bills.

The Titans will now go on the road to New England next week for a battle with important seeding implications. Vrabel will hope that his team can clean up its mistakes before squaring off against a surging Patriots squad.