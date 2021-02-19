Free agent defensive end J.J. Watt has already left the Houston Texans, but there’s a chance he could stick around the AFC South.

The Tennessee Titans are confirmed to be one of the teams at least kicking the tires on the 32-year-old Watt. Titans GM Jon Robinson said as much earlier this week.

During a Q&A session with season ticket holders on Thursday, Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel was also asked about Watt and his potential fit on the roster.

Vrabel didn’t say too much, but did say the team has had internal discussions about the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

“When you go into free agency, there’s a lot of things about player acquisition that go into it: What is best for your football team? Cost is also a part of it. The fit is a part of it, and then the need. … You mentioned J.J. Watt, and there will be other veteran players that become available that we’ll have discussions on, and we have had discussions on J.J. Watt. … There’s a lot of things that go into bringing in free agents, certainly ones that are past 30 or in the back half of their career. Those are all things that you wage and determine.”

The Titans don’t have to have organizational meetings about Watt’s talent. The five-time Pro Bowler has 18 sacks in 15 games against Tennessee, the most Watt has had against any other opponent.

What it will eventually come down to for Tennessee is what it ultimately comes down to for any team considering a free agent: fit and cost.