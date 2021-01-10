Mike Vrabel Getting Crushed For Decision Against Ravens

Mike Vrabel is facing major criticism for a very conservative decision against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

With the Titans trailing the Ravens, Vrabel opted to punt from Baltimore’s 40-yard line on a 4th and 2. The Ravens got the ball and proceeded to march down the field for a field goal.

Baltimore now leads Tennessee, 20-13, with a couple of minutes remaining in the contest.

Vrabel is facing major criticism for his decision.

“YOU HAVE DERRICK HENRY YOU ARE LOSING THE GAME BECAUSE YOU RUN DERRICK HENRY ON FIRST DOWN OVER AND OVER AND OVER AND OVER AND OVER AND OVER… and then while losing in the 2nd half… you punted on 4th & 2 from BAL 40 and you punted on 4th & 2 from TEN 44,” NFL analyst Warren Sharp tweeted.

According to Football Reference, no coach in playoff history had punted in a similar situation.

“This is the first time in our database (complete back to 1994) that a team in the playoffs punted on 4th and 2 from this field position, down by one score in the 4th Quarter,” they tweeted.

The Titans still have a chance to pull out a win, but Vrabel is probably going to regret this one.

Tennessee and Baltimore are playing on ABC.