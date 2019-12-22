The Spun

Mike Vrabel Getting Ripped For Awful Challenge Call vs. Saints

Mike Vrabel wearing sunglasses on the sideline.JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans waits on the field before the start of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 23, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Each week, we see at least one coach get called out for a head-scratching challenge decision. Today, that coach is Mike Vrabel.

In the second half of today’s game against the New Orleans Saints, Vrabel challenged that Titans cornerback Logan Ryan forced a fumble when he ripped the ball away from star wide receiver Michael Thomas. The original call was an incomplete pass.

Looking at the replay, it was clear that the call wasn’t going to get reversed. Thomas did not have clear enough possession for it to be ruled a catch.

It was a great play by Ryan, but not a forced fumble.

In the moment, Vrable’s challenge seemed short-sighted. Not only did it fail, but New Orleans immediately began moving the ball afterwards.

Vrabel is getting skewered for the challenge by fans and media members alike. In a close game in the second half, the timeout Tennessee lost as a result of the failed review could prove costly.

Right now, the Saints lead the Titans 24-21. Tennessee is fighting with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the final playoff spot in the AFC.

