Mike Vrabel Getting Ripped For Awful Challenge Call vs. Saints

Each week, we see at least one coach get called out for a head-scratching challenge decision. Today, that coach is Mike Vrabel.

In the second half of today’s game against the New Orleans Saints, Vrabel challenged that Titans cornerback Logan Ryan forced a fumble when he ripped the ball away from star wide receiver Michael Thomas. The original call was an incomplete pass.

Looking at the replay, it was clear that the call wasn’t going to get reversed. Thomas did not have clear enough possession for it to be ruled a catch.

It was a great play by Ryan, but not a forced fumble.

This is a hell of a play by Logan Ryan. Mike Vrabel challenging that this should be ruled a catch and fumble instead of incomplete. #Titans pic.twitter.com/R53vIeaYZT — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) December 22, 2019

In the moment, Vrable’s challenge seemed short-sighted. Not only did it fail, but New Orleans immediately began moving the ball afterwards.

That ill-fated challenge by Mike Vrabel also gave the Saints more time to consider their options on third-and-12 while officials reviewed the play. They dial up a Brees-to-Thomas connection for 26 yards to convert the first down and now are threatening in the TEN red zone. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) December 22, 2019

Vrabel is getting skewered for the challenge by fans and media members alike. In a close game in the second half, the timeout Tennessee lost as a result of the failed review could prove costly.

Right now, the Saints lead the Titans 24-21. Tennessee is fighting with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the final playoff spot in the AFC.