Mike Vrabel Has Honest Admission On Ryan Tannehill’s Performance

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel isn’t about to throw his quarterback under the bus after Saturday’s loss to the Bengals.

Vrabel spoke to the media after the game and confirmed that as long as he’s the coach, losing will never be about one person.

“Losing is ever going to be about one person, not as long as I’m the head coach, which will be a while,” Vrabel said.

Mike Vrabel spoke to the media after the Titans' playoff loss to the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/doT029O4Iq — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 23, 2022

Tannehill struggled mightily in this game and threw three game-changing interceptions, the last of which was the dagger. Tannehill was trying to drive his team down the field with less than a minute left and threw an interception on third-and-five.

The Bengals then took over and got into field goal range thanks to a Joe Burrow pass to Ja’Marr Chase. After that, rookie kicker Evan McPherson hit a 52-yard field goal to send Cincinnati to its first AFC Championship Game since 1988.

For the game, Tannehill had 220 yards through the air and a touchdown pass to go along with those three costly interceptions.

A lot of the microscope will be squarely on Tannehill this offseason after he couldn’t elevate his play when the Titans needed him to.