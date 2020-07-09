Mike Vrabel Has Message For Fans About RB Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry literally carried the Tennessee Titans to the AFC Championship last season, totaling 377 yards on the ground in the first two rounds of the playoffs. To ensure that he wouldn’t leave in free agency, the front office placed the franchise tag on him.

Tennessee spent a ton of money on Ryan Tannehill this offseason, locking up the signal-caller for the next four years. Henry’s contract situation is a bit more tricky since he’s a running back. It’s tough to pay that position due to the punishment they take on a weekly basis.

The deadline to sign a player under the franchise tag to a long-term deal is July 15. With less than a week left to get an extension done, general manager Jon Robinson is working against the clock.

However, head coach Mike Vrabel seems rather confident about the front office will do what needs to be done. During an appearance on NFL Network’s NFL Now, Vrabel preached patience when it comes to contract negotiations.

“Derrick signed his franchise tender, he’s under contract,” Vrabel said. “I know that Jon (Robinson) and (VP of football administration) Vin Marino have been in contact with his reps. Having been involved with the NFL for a lot of years, getting deals done is about being patient, hopefully keeping them private and confidential. So I’m going to try to respect that, and understand that we love Derrick and he understands how important he is to our football team. Again, his leadership that grew last year, I’m looking forward, I know our team is looking for more of that this year.” Last season, Henry had 1,540 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. It was by far the best year of his career. The Titans wouldn’t be nearly as dangerous on offense without Henry. That being said, the Alabama product is under contract for the 2020 season regardless if he receives an extension or not. Henry has been putting in a lot of work this offseason, which includes going through crazy uphill workouts. Do you think Tennessee will reach a long-term agreement with Derrick Henry?

[NFL.com]