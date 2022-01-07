Mike Vrabel Has Telling Comment About RB Derrick Henry

Two days ago, the Tennessee Titans officially designated star tailback Derrick Henry to return from injured reserve. That gives him a chance to suit up for this weekend’s game against the Houston Texans.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was asked if he saw enough from Henry in practice this week to activate him for Week 18. Titans fans should be pleased with his response.

“I think he looked good,” Vrabel said, per Ben Arthur of The Tennessean. “Two days on the turf, we’ll see where he’s at tomorrow and see how he responds, but I feel good about where he’s at.”

The Titans don’t have to make an official decision on Henry just yet. They’ll most likely announce an update on him tomorrow.

Even if Henry misses this Sunday’s game, all signs point to him playing in the postseason.

Henry’s return should drastically increase the Titans’ chances of winning the AFC. Before he went down with a foot injury, he had 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

If Henry is unable to go this weekend, D’Onta Foreman will get the start at running back. He was excellent last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, rushing for 132 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.

The Titans-Texans game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.