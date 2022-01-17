Mike Vrabel isn’t going to overcomplicate his team’s game-plan against the Bengals this weekend.

Vrabel has built his team around the offensive line and its ability to pave way for the running game. To beat the Bengals this weekend, he’s going to keep things simple and try to execute a dominant rushing attack.

Vrabel told reporters on Monday that the Titans are going to lean on their rushing attack to beat the high-powered Bengals.

“We’re going to need to run the football,” Vrabel said, via Emily Proud of WKRN. “We’re going to need to do that to be who we are and be at our best and not be one-dimensional.”

Mike Vrabel’s being honest, but that doesn’t exactly help his quarterback gain confidence. The reality is Ryan Tannehill doesn’t quite measure up to most of the rest of the quarterbacks currently alive in the postseason, and that’s okay.

The 49ers went on a run to the Super Bowl behind their dominant running game and good-enough play from Jimmy Garoppolo. The Titans are going to try and follow a similar path.

The Bengals are no doubt a dangerous playoff foe, though. They looked excellent in their postseason win vs. the Raiders last Saturday.

Vrabel will no doubt try and shorten the game with long, time-consuming possessions. But against a quarterback like Joe Burrow, the Titans may have to take a few more risks than they’re used to.