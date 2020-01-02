Mike Vrabel Indicates Titans WR Won’t Play vs. Patriots

For the first time since 2009, a team will head to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots on Wild Card Weekend. That team happens to be the Tennessee Titans, headed by former Patriots Pro Bowler Mike Vrabel.

Unlike the Patriots, Vrabel and the Titans head into the game after a win. But it looks like the Titans may be without one of their top receivers.

According to Jim Wyatt of Titans Online, wide receiver Adam Humphries has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Humphries has not played since Week 13, but still finished the regular season third on the team in receptions.

With Humphries out, the Titans will have to rely on some combination of Rashard Davis, Tajae Sharpe, and MyCole Pruitt in the slot.

Humphries, a former star at Clemson, is coming off his first year in Tennessee after signing a four-year, $32 million deal in the offseason.

Prior to that, Humphries spent his first four NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During those four years he recorded 219 receptions for 2,329 yards and nine touchdowns in 60 games.

No doubt Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans would have preferred to have all of their stars healthy for their biggest game of the year.

But they managed to beat the Patriots without Humphries in the regular season last year. Perhaps they can replicate that success this weekend.