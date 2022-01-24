Mike Vrabel Makes His Opinion On Ryan Tannehill Very Clear

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is still a big fan of Ryan Tannehill, despite his struggles on Saturday against the Bengals.

Tannehill wasn’t good enough when he needed to be and finished with on touchdown pass and three interceptions on 220 total yards.

He also threw a game-changing interception late in the fourth quarter which allowed the Bengals to win in regulation. As the Titans were trying to drive down the field, Tannehill threw a ball into multiple bodies and it got picked off.

The Bengals then got into kicker Evan McPherson’s range and he hit a 52-yard field goal to send Cincinnati to Kansas City.

Vrabel spoke to Turron Davenport of ESPN and likes multiple things about Tannehill’s game.

“We have to be great around him, but he’s shown signs of accuracy, of decision-making, to the ability to extend plays and to scramble, and leadership,” Vrabel said. “Those are all things that you look for in a quarterback, and Ryan showed us that. Unfortunately, we turned the ball over on Saturday.”

The Titans have a strong foundation, but they’ll need Tannehill to up his game in the playoffs if they want to go on a Super Bowl run.