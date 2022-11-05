Mike Vrabel Offers Latest On Ryan Tannehill Before Chiefs Game

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans takes the field before the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill's status for this Sunday's game against the Chiefs remains up in the air. That being said, the latest update on the veteran quarterback is somewhat encouraging.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Tannehill traveled with the rest of the team to Kansas City.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said that Tannehill will be a game-time decision for the Titans. If he can't go, Malik Willis will start at quarterback.

Last weekend, Willis struggled mightily against the Texans. The rookie out of Liberty finished the game with 55 passing yards and an interception.

Tannehill practiced in a limited capacity this week. He told reporters that he'll have to manage the pain in his ankle if he suits up this Sunday.

"The pain is going to be there," Tannehill said, via Titans Wire. "That’s just kind of where we’re at with it. With the nature of the injury it kind of is there. So it’s going to be a matter of if I can do my job."

The Titans have until Sunday night to make a final decision on Tannehill. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.