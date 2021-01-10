The Spun

Mike Vrabel Had A Blunt Explanation For His Punt Decision

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in the AFC Championship Game.KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 19: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel had a blunt explanation for his decision to punt the ball in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Titans lost to the Ravens, 20-13, in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs on Sunday afternoon.

Tennessee had the ball early in the fourth quarter and was on Baltimore’s 40-yard line. The Titans had a 4th and 2 attempt to keep the drive going, but Vrabel opted to punt the ball.

The Ravens took over and marched down the field for a field goal, extending their lead to seven points. Tennessee never got back in good position to score, losing the game.

“This is the first time in our database (complete back to 1994) that a team in the playoffs punted on 4th and 2 from this field position, down by one score in the 4th Quarter,” Football Reference tweeted.

Vrabel had a blunt explanation for his punt decision after the game.

“Just decided to punt. Thought we were playing well defensively…play the field position game,” Vrabel told reporters.

The field position game isn’t a strong one in the playoffs, though, especially at that stage of the game.

Vrabel should regret this one.


