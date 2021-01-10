Mike Vrabel Had A Blunt Explanation For His Punt Decision

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel had a blunt explanation for his decision to punt the ball in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Titans lost to the Ravens, 20-13, in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs on Sunday afternoon.

Tennessee had the ball early in the fourth quarter and was on Baltimore’s 40-yard line. The Titans had a 4th and 2 attempt to keep the drive going, but Vrabel opted to punt the ball.

The Ravens took over and marched down the field for a field goal, extending their lead to seven points. Tennessee never got back in good position to score, losing the game.

“This is the first time in our database (complete back to 1994) that a team in the playoffs punted on 4th and 2 from this field position, down by one score in the 4th Quarter,” Football Reference tweeted.

This is the first time in our database (complete back to 1994) that a team in the playoffs punted on 4th and 2 from this field position, down by one score in the 4th Quarter https://t.co/DNdUZL4fzw https://t.co/LLUp1yMUgt — ProFootballReference (@pfref) January 10, 2021

Vrabel had a blunt explanation for his punt decision after the game.

“Just decided to punt. Thought we were playing well defensively…play the field position game,” Vrabel told reporters.

"Just decided to punt. Thought we were playing well defensively…play the field position game." – Vrabel when asked to take us thru his thought process on the 4th quarter, 4th down punt. #Titans — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 10, 2021

The field position game isn’t a strong one in the playoffs, though, especially at that stage of the game.

Vrabel should regret this one.