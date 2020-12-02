Mike Vrabel Reveals Why He Disliked Bill Belichick Growing Up

Mike Vrabel wound up winning three Super Bowls as a player under Bill Belichick in New England, but growing up, he apparently wasn’t fond of the hooded head coach.

Vrabel is an Akron, Ohio native who spent his formative years rooting for the Cleveland Browns. Back in the fall of 1993, Vrabel was a freshman defensive end at Ohio State when Belichick, then the head coach of the Browns, made headlines by cutting Bernie Kosar in favor of Vinny Testaverde.

Kosar had been Cleveland’s starting quarterback for almost a decade, and he was a beloved figure in Northeast Ohio. He was a lot of people’s favorite player, including young Mike Vrabel’s.

This afternoon, as Vrabel’s 8-3 Titans squad gets ready to take on the 8-3 Browns this Sunday, the Tennessee head coach revealed that he was not a fan of Belichick’s after the coach gave Kosar the boot.

Of course, Vrabel and Belichick were able to put all of that behind them, and the onetime Kosar diehard enjoyed a stellar eight-year run with the Patriots. Time heals all wounds.

Fast forward to today and Vrabel has his team in first place in the AFC South after last week’s win over the Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile, the Browns have won three in a row and are looking likely to make their first playoff appearance since 2002.

These two teams will meet Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Nashville.