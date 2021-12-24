Mike Vrabel Sends Clear Message After Win Over 49ers

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was fired up after his team took down the 49ers on Thursday night.

Many fans and pundits thought Tennessee’s season was finished after last Sunday’s defeat to the Steelers and Vrabel clearly took that personally.

“The funeral for the Titans was supposed to be yesterday or today,” Vrabel said. “We’re not dead yet.”

It sure looked like the Titans were on their way to falling to 9-6 based on how the game started. The 49ers jumped out to a 10-0 lead going into halftime before being outscored 20-7 in the second half.

Jimmy Garoppolo had two awful interceptions for San Francisco, one of which came when the team was trying to build on the 10-0 lead. He finished with 322 yards along with one touchdown besides those two picks.

The 49ers came back to tie the game at 17 late in the fourth quarter before Titans kicker Randy Bullock squeezed a 44-yard field goal through the uprights with four seconds left.

San Francisco is still in the playoff race at 8-7, but it will need to win out to make sure it gets into the dance.

As for the Titans, all they need to clinch a playoff spot and the AFC South is for the Colts to lose to the Cardinals on Saturday.