Mike Vrabel Shares Honest Admission On Julio Jones’ Arrival

Mike Vrabel is building a juggernaut in Tennessee, and he knows as well as any the Titans’ acquisition of Julio Jones makes them a Super Bowl contender.

Tennessee has always been a tough out in the AFC. Vrabel’s instituted a culture of tough, old-fashioned, hard-nosed football. But in today’s sport, Vrabel knows he has to field an elite offense.

The Titans already have a superstar running back in Derrick Henry. Their offensive line compares well to the rest of the NFL. Ryan Tannehill continues to improve. And now, Tennessee has a pair of star wideouts in A.J. Brown and Jones.

As much as Vrabel would love to see what Jones is capable of, it’s going to be a long transition. The All-Pro wide receiver needs to learn the playbook first. Vrabel isn’t sure how long it’s going to take.

“It’s gonna take as long as it takes,” Vrabel told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ll see where he’s at as we work our way to the end of minicamp. Unquestionably excited to have him. To say there’s some sort of a timetable to when he’ll know the entire offense. I hesitate to predict that.”

Mike Vrabel is willing to wait as long as it takes for Julio Jones to get up to speed. Luckily for both, there’s plenty of time ahead of the 2021 season.

Jones should have no issue learning the Titans’ offense over these next few months. The real question for Tennessee is how will it spread the ball around in such a loaded offense?

That’s a good problem to have in today’s NFL. The Titans are in good shape heading into the 2021 season.