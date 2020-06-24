Mike Vrabel Shares Message For The Titans Ahead Of Season

The Tennessee Titans are coming off their best postseason run in nearly 20 years, and were just one game short of their second-ever Super Bowl appearance.

But Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has a message for his team: Don’t rest on your laurels. Speaking to TennesseeTitans.com, Vrabel said that “every year is a new year” and that the team needs to be wary of other teams that have improved.

“Every year is a new year. That’s what I learned in the National Football League as a player and a coach,” Vrabel said. “Everybody starts back over. There’s free agency, and you add players and you lose players. There’s the draft, and player acquisitions.

“I would say that we had as good a virtual offseason as I could have expected… I am somewhat happy that we aren’t a new staff. This staff has been together, the players, the nucleus has been on it going on three years, and I am hopeful when it is safe to go back out there that we will be able to pick up where we left off and continue to try and build a football team.”

The Titans went 9-7 in 2019 thanks to a balanced offense and defense. Star running back Derrick Henry led the league in all major categories. He would literally carry the team to wins over the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs.

In the offseason, the Titans parted ways with former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota, who they benched midseason. Replacing him in 2020 is Ryan Tannehill, who they doubled down on with a huge contract extension.

With the AFC South largely underwhelming analysts, the door could be wide open for the Titans to end their streak of 9-7 seasons and win the division.