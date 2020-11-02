Mike Vrabel Shares Update On Adam Humphries After Terrifying Hit

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries was on the receiving end of a vicious hit from Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Jessie Bates in Week 8. On Monday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel offered an update on Humphries, who ultimately left the game with a concussion.

Vrabel announced on Monday that Humphries is doing a lot better following the hit. He also expressed frustration at his receiver getting hit in the head by Bates. But he stopped short of announcing plans to contact the league about the ensuing no call on the Bengals defender.

“I wasn’t going to call the league and ask for an explanation,” Vrabel said in his Monday press conference. “I didn’t need one, I saw the replay, I saw him get hit in the head. At no point in time did I think that he was targeting him, but he was defenseless and got hit in the head or neck.

“But more importantly, Hump is up and moving around. He’s in concussion protocol. He’s doing better than when he left the field. I didn’t need an explanation, other than they missed it.”

Adam Humphries suffered an injury here. Hope he's okay.pic.twitter.com/7IvkCaYS1q — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 1, 2020

Losing Humphries for any period of time would be a disappointment for the Titans. He currently has 22 receptions for 219 yards and two touchdowns in six games.

But the greater context of the injury is a little more concerning for the rest of the league.

The NFL has been very inconsistent with its enforcement of hits to the head this season. Some QBs are getting over-protected, while other players practically can’t get hit hard enough.

Hopefully Humphries makes a full recovery. And hopefully the NFL starts cracking down on dangerous hits like these.