Mike Vrabel Spoke With Nick Saban Before Titans Traded For Julio Jones

Before the Tennessee Titans pulled the trigger on a trade involving Julio Jones, head coach Mike Vrabel spoke to someone who coached the All-Pro wideout at a young age.

During a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Vrabel revealed that he had a conversation with Alabama head coach Nick Saban about Jones.

Not that it comes as a surprise to any of us, but Saban spoke highly of Jones. Once the Titans learned what Jones brings to the table, on and off the field, they made the move.

“I have a really good relationship with Coach Saban,” Vrabel said. “He’s welcomed me here to, really, just try to get better and improve as a football coach. And then the ability to call him and ask him about the situation about adding a player that he coached was something that I was able to do. …Coach Saban obviously thinks a great deal about Julio as a person.”

Mike Vrabel on his relationship with Nick Saban. Says he thinks a great deal of Julio Jones as a person pic.twitter.com/5vaC9XKNgo — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) June 10, 2021

Jones isn’t the only former Alabama star on Tennessee’s roster. Derrick Henry has been very successful over the past few years, proving that he’s one of the best tailbacks in the NFL.

Though the Titans are considered a run-first football team, Jones isn’t going to let that affect his mindset. He told reporters that all he cares about is winning games.

“At the end of the day, you want to create a winning culture. However you need to do it, you have to get the job done,” Jones said. “My whole career, I’ve never been a stat guy. I’m a team guy. Whatever they need from me I’m going to do, and I will enjoy playing my role at a high level.”

Vrabel will most likely enjoy having Jones in his locker room. He’s smart, selfless and knows what it takes to win on Sundays.