Mike Vrabel Sums Up His Thoughts On Derrick Henry’s Workload

This is usually the time of the year when the Tennessee Titans ride Derrick Henry, and with good reason.

The bruising running back has rushed for over 1,500 yards for the second-straight season and topped 1,000 yards for three years in a row now. Henry has been instrumental to the Titans’ success in December and January the last couple of campaigns.

Additionally, Henry topped 200 yards in yesterday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and is closing in on possible rushing for 2,000 yards on the season.

While head coach Mike Vrabel recognizes the importance of milestones and the need to deploy Henry as a bell cow, he also admitted today there is “a fine line” between maximizing the fifth-year pro’s abilities and overusing him.

“I think it’s a fine line,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “It’s a good situation to be in, but it’s not the easiest one when a player has an opportunity to be five yards away from 200 yards for the fourth time, and two touchdowns, be the only player in NFL history to accomplish that. Those are things that I have to weigh, and there will be second-guessing no matter what we do, or what decisions we make.

“I just think you have to look at the situation and see what is going on, understand how excited the players are for Derrick, and the offensive line,” Vrabel continued. “I think they feel as much a part of what he does, like it’s them doing it. And I think that’s great for our psyche, and our confidence, and everything that we’re doing. But also being smart with where he is at physical, and where everybody is at physically.” Tennessee moved to 9-4 on the season with Sunday’s beatdown of the Jaguars. The Titans are tied with the Indianapolis Colts atop the AFC South. The next three weeks will determine Tennessee’s playoff standing. If they win the division, they’ll host a postseason game, but finishing with a Wild Card berth means starting on the road. The Titans host the Detroit Lions in Week 15.