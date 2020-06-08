Mike Vrabel Takes A Playful Shot At Bucs QB Tom Brady

Mike Vrabel and Tom Brady were teammates in New England for a long time, but that didn’t stop the Tennessee Titans head coach from ending the QB’s illustrious Patriots tenure.

It also won’t stop Vrabel from throwing playful jabs at his former teammate. That means throwing shade at Brady’s golf game, specifically his performance in last month’s “The Match 2: Champions for Charity.”

Brady struggled early on in the showcase, flubbing shots and even splitting his pants. Eventually, he settled down a bit as he and Phil Mickelson rallied, eventually finishing one shot back of Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston’s “The Camera Guys,” Vrabel poked fun at Brady’s miscues on the links.

“Right now after watching Tom golf, I wish we were best friends. I wish we golfed every day, for a lot of money, after watching that debacle,” Vrabel said with a smile on his face. And what about Brady’s pants mishap? “He was so in shock that he actually hit a good shot that he (expletive) his pants and his pants burst,” Vrabel said. “He was so nervous to start.”

To balance the scales, Vrabel did praise Brady, saying he’s “a good player” on the course. The former linebacker has played in Brady’s golf event in Lake Tahoe before.

Vrabel got the better of Brady when their teams matched up on the field in last year’s playoffs.

Who do you think would win in a head-to-head golf match between the two?