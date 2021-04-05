Mike Vrabel Sums Up NFL Draft Mindset After Big Miss

The NFL Draft is just around the corner and the Tennessee Titans are looking to bounce back from an unfortunate miss at the 2020 event. The AFC South organization selected Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson in the first round, but were forced to trade him after a disastrous season.

The 22-year-old was arrested for a DUI, suspended by the team and broke COVID-19 protocols on more than one occasion over the last year. He played just four snaps for the Titans before the franchise decided to send him to the Dolphins. Miami has since released him.

After the saga with Wilson, many wondered how Tennessee missed any red flags about their 2020 first round pick. In February, prior to the trade, Titans general manager Jon Robinson claimed that the organization did their research on the offensive tackle before the draft, but saw a different player show up in the fall.

“We did a lot of work on him leading up to the draft,” Robinson said of Wilson. “The player that was here in the fall was not the player we evaluated. He’s going to have to make a determination if he wants to play pro football. That’s on him.”

But, Robinson wasn’t the only one who needed to answer for the Wilson situation. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was also asked what the team learned as a result of their 2020 experience.

“We have to continue to do our due diligence and trust in our process,” Vrabel said in a Monday press conference, per Pro Football Talk. “We’re excited about the guys we have from that draft coming back and hopefully we’ll be able to add to that this year.”

Mike Vrabel: We have to continue to trust our process after Isaiah Wilson miss. https://t.co/NmHdFbzqjc — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 5, 2021

The Titans process will be put to the test against in just a few weeks. Tennessee will be on the clock with the 22nd overall pick in this year’s first round.