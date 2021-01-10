Mike Vrabel Was Not Happy With Today’s Referees

We’ve heard head coaches complain about officiating after playoff games in the past, but Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had an unusual critique today.

Typically, a coach voicing his displeasure about the officials will talk about a particular call that was or wasn’t made. Vrabel, however, thought there weren’t enough penalties in general in his team’s 20-13 Wild Card loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

After the game, Vrabel said the refs “were clearly not calling any penalties” and were more concerned about trying to get more work for their crew down the road in the postseason.

In total, there were seven penalties called for 70 yards. Five went against Baltimore (for 60 yards) while two went against the Titans for 10 yards.

We’re not saying Vrabel doesn’t have the right to voice his complaint here, but in general, he can’t be too mad when his team’s lone touchdown came on a play where many felt wide receiver A.J. Brown pushed off.

Also, the officials didn’t make Vrabel punt on 4th-and-2 in Baltimore territory in the fourth quarter when his team was down 17-13. He’d probably like to have that one back.

With the loss, Tennessee’s season is over, while the Ravens will move on to play the Bills or Chiefs next weekend.