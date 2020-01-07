Mike Vrabel’s Answer To Lamar Jackson Question Going Viral

Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans pulled off the upset on Wild Card Weekend, stunning the New England Patriots on the road. Next up is a showdown with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Not many teams had an answer for Jackson this season. Outside of Pittsburgh and San Francisco, every team has struggled to defend the dual-threat quarterback.

Jackson had two weeks to prepare for the AFC Divisional Round because Baltimore earned a first-round bye. He’ll try to keep his incredible season going when he takes the field this weekend.

When asked about how the Titans can stop Jackson on Saturday, Vrabel said “Other than try and tie his shoelaces together?”

It’s a pretty honest response from Vrabel, who will have his hands full trying to stop the most explosive quarterback in the league.

The former first-round pick threw for 3,127 yards, ran for 1,206 yards and totaled 43 touchdowns.

Vrabel was asked about how to stop Lamar Jackson. “Other than try and tie his shoelaces together?” — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 7, 2020

Tennessee has already pulled off an upset, so maybe the team has another shocking performance in store for everyone. That being said, it’s tough to envision the defense slowing down Jackson.

Kickoff for the Ravens-Titans game is at 8:15 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium.