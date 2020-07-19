NFL Analyst: Jadeveon Clowney Would Give 1 Team ‘Perfect’ Offseason

Jadeveon Clowney is still without an NFL team midway through July – and not due to a lack of interest in the star pass rusher.

But while Clowney continues to play the waiting game, one analyst believes that one particular NFL team could cap off a “perfect offseason” if they can sign him. On Sunday, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report advocated for the Tennessee Titans to go out and get Clowney.

Sobleski explained that with the re-signings of Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry, they’ve re-solidified their offense. All they need to do now is sign Clowney, and their offseason will be “perfect.”

He conceded that fitting Clowney and his large salary demands might be a problem. But other than that, the team’s playing style and head coach Mike Vrabel’s prior relationship with Clowney from his time with the Houston Texans makes it an ideal match.

Via Bleacher Report:

“The Titans accomplished what didn’t seem possible once the 2019 campaign ended,” Sobleski wrote. “They re-signed both quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry to long-term deals when it seemed like an either/or proposition heading into the new league year, with one likely playing under the franchise tag this fall. “The next step is simple: sign Jadeveon Clowney since the team continues to hint at the possibility and complete its perfect offseason.”

Clowney is coming off a down season that saw him record just three sacks in 13 games. He also has yet to record 10 sacks in a season despite making three Pro Bowls from 2016 to 2018.

That hasn’t stopped him from requesting elite pass rusher money, though.

Per OverTheCap, Tennessee has over $23 million in cap space for 2020. So they could conceivably afford to sign him.

Would Jadeveon Clowney and the Tennessee Titans be an ideal fit?