NFL Analyst Offers New Landing Spot For DE Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney has been linked to several teams over the past few months, but the former No. 1 pick remains on the open market as we approach June. There is no question that he’s the top player available via free agency.

This past season, Clowney had 31 tackles and three sacks for the Seattle Seahawks. He played a major role on Pete Carroll’s defense down the stretch.

Cleveland and New York (Jets) have been considered potential landing spots for Clowney based off cap space. And yet, the South Carolina product hasn’t shown much interest in signing with either franchise up to this point.

If the Seahawks don’t re-sign Clowney, the Tennessee Titans could end up landing him. CBS Sports analyst Cody Benjamin believes Tennessee is an ideal landing spot for the 27-year-old defensive end.

Here’s why Benjamin likes the fit for Clowney, via CBS Sports:

The Titans could stand to patch over their inexplicable decision to give Vic Beasley $9.5 million, their team is built on boasting a sterling defense, and they’re familiar with Clowney from his AFC South past. Clowney, who has experience in the 3-4, would also be closer to home in South Carolina.

Benjamin believes a one-year deal worth $16.5 million could be enough for Tennessee to entice Clowney.

Tennessee has one of the more underrated defenses in the entire league, which features playmakers like Kevin Byard, Rashaan Evans and Kenny Vaccaro.

Which team do you think will sign Clowney this offseason?