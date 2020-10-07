NFL Analyst Says The Titans Should Have To Forfeit 2 Games

On Wednesday afternoon, a report emerged suggesting the Tennessee Titans held off-campus workouts when the team was supposed to be in quarantine.

According to Paul Kuharsky, a group Titans players worked out at Montgomery Bell Academy on September 30. This workout took place just a day after the NFL shut down the Titans facility following a series of positive COVID-19 tests.

The NFL announced its plans to investigate the Titans after eight players and eight staff members tested positive for the virus. It looks like that investigation might have severe consequences for Tennessee.

One NFL insider suggested the Titans should be forced to forfeit games. NFL insider Benjamin Allbright said the Steelers and Buffalo Bills games should be forfeited.

“Titans fans going to hate me, but they should have to forfeit BOTH the Bills and Steelers games,” Allbright said.

Tennessee’s game against Pittsburgh was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Week 4. The league later moved the game to either Monday or Tuesday, but eventually postponed it to Week 7.

The move had immediate consequences for the Steelers, who saw their Week 8 bye week disappear. Instead, the Steelers were forced to take their bye in Week 4.

The Titans-Steelers game is scheduled for Week 7, while the Steelers game against the Baltimore Ravens moved to Week 8.

Tennessee’s game against the Buffalo Bills this weekend is in serious jeopardy. The Titans were supposed to open their practice facility today, but had two more positive COVID-19 tests.