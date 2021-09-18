NFL Announces Fine For Titans Wide Receiver Julio Jones

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones got hit with a pretty hefty fine from the NFL on Saturday.

Jones was called for unnecessary roughness during the Titans’ blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. The NFL has fined Jones $10,815 as a result, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“The NFL fined #Titans WR Julio Jones $10,815 for unnecessary roughness — his personal foul in last week’s blowout loss to the #Cardinals. Mike Vrabel called it ‘dumb s— that hurts the team’ and it hurt Jones’ wallet, too,” Pelissero reported via Twitter.

We have a feeling Jones will be avoiding getting called for personal fouls anytime soon.

Julio Jones if off to a pretty slow start this season.

The star wideout had just three catches for 26 yards against the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday. Mike Vrable has yet to worry about Jones, who’s primed for a bounce-back performance this Sunday.

Vrabel simply wants Jones to avoid any unnecessary penalties in Week 2.

“Guys, I don’t think I’ve ever said anything in front of you guys or these cameras or this microphone that I haven’t said to the players,” Vrabel said, via TitanSized.com. “I mean, I hope not. That’s never my intent. They’ve heard it from me well before I’ve come out here, so… And, that just happened to be that specific play. It could be somebody else the next time. We’re just trying to coach, you know, the actions and not the result. Sometimes, that doesn’t get flagged, but the next time, it will… Maybe there’s a holding (call or) a block in the back that doesn’t get called. We’re still going to coach it… We’re trying to focus on the cations and not the results.”

Julio Jones will have a chance to redeem himself on Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks.