NFL Coach Confirms Team Made Offer To Jadeveon Clowney

It’s a three-team race for Jadeveon Clowney at the moment as the NFL’s 2020 season draws nearer. One team in particular has already made an official offer to the highly-coveted defensive end.

By all accounts, the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans are each fighting to land Clowney for the 2020 season. The Saints appear to be in a prime position to win the free-agent sweepstakes. But the latest update on the Tenneessee Titans could spoil New Orleans’ plans.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Friday Tennessee has sent an official offer to Clowney. Now, all eyes turn to the free-agent defensive end as he aims to make a quick decision ahead of the 2020 season.

There’s no doubt Clowney would have a strong chance of winning the AFC South if he signs with Tennessee. But New Orleans has its eyes on the Lombardi Trophy. We’ll see how this situation plays out in coming days.

Mike Vrabel tells the media they have an offer out to Jadeveon Clowney. #Titans @nflnetwork @AroundTheNFL — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 4, 2020

As things currently stand, the Saints and Titans have the best chance of landing Jadeveon Clowney. The Seahawks remain in the picture, but it’s unlikely he returns to Seattle. The Seahawks aren’t willing to meet Clowney’s monetary demands.

Meanwhile, a player like Clowney could be the difference between winning a Super Bowl or losing in the playoffs. If the Saints can persuade Clowney to sign with them, New Orleans would increase its chances of winning the NFC.

The 2020 NFL season begins in less than a week. It’s likely Clowney’s signed with a team by then. Will the Saints land the coveted free agent? Or will the Titans’ offer be too good to refuse? We’ll find out soon.