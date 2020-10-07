NFL Coach Suggests Extreme Punishment For The Titans

A troubling report emerged this Wednesday afternoon, as it appears the Tennessee Titans broke COVID-19 protocols despite having an outbreak in their clubhouse. This could lead to a massive punishment from the NFL.

Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams that games could be forfeited if protocols are broken. However, Judy Battista of NFL.com doesn’t believe the Titans will be forced to forfeit this weekend against the Bills.

Since the current reports hint at the Titans disobeying the NFL’s demands regarding in-person gatherings outside of team facilities, the franchise should get penalized for its actions.

According to NFL insider Mike Freeman, an anonymous coach believes the Titans should lose a pair of first-round picks for breaking COVID-19 protocols. The unnamed coach said “The NFL Needs to send a message to all teams.”

Stripping a team of its first-round picks for the next two drafts would certainly send a message. The question though is whether or not the NFL would find that to be too harsh of a punishment.

I’m hearing from front office execs and coaches who think the Titans should be harshly penalized. One coach said they should lose two first round picks. “The NFL needs to send a message to all teams,” said one NFC team exec. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 7, 2020

The only way this season will be completed this year is if coaches and players take the virus seriously and comply with the league’s health guidelines.

Tennessee’s inability to follow protocols, especially when it knew had an outbreak in its locker room, means it’s time for the NFL to put the hammer down.

All eyes will be on this situation in Tennessee, as the positive cases for the Titans continue to increase by the day.