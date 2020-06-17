NFL Execs Reportedly Think Colin Kaepernick Is “Good Fit” For 2 Teams

It’s been roughly four years since Colin Kaepernick suited up for an NFL team. While it’s unknown at this time if he’ll receive another job opportunity at this level, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is apparently considered a “good fit” for two franchises.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, there are NFL executives that believe Kaepernick would fit on the Los Angeles Chargers or Tennessee Titans. Both rosters have their starters in place for the 2020 season, but they could always use another signal-caller for the depth chart.

Los Angeles head coach Anthony Lynn revealed earlier today that Kaepernick is on the team’s workout list. This doesn’t necessarily mean the Chargers will sign the former second-round pick though.

Tennessee, on the other hand, lost Marcus Mariota in free agency and could use an experienced quarterback behind Ryan Tannehill.

Chargers are one team NFL execs I've spoken to identified as a good fit for Colin Kaepernick because of the playaction dynamic and the ability to give Justin Herbert a true redshirt year with Kaepernick as a backup. Titans also mentioned. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 17, 2020

With players unable to use team facilities at this time, the odds of Kaepernick signing before the start of the 2020 season aren’t great.

Nonetheless, it’s encouraging to see teams actually being linked to Kaepernick for the first time in a while. It could be a step in the right direction not just for him, but the entire NFL.

Kaepernick is currently 32 years old, so there should be plenty of gas left in the tank. He’d just have to get back into football shape once he returns to the gridiron.

Do you think we’ll see Kaepernick sign with an NFL team this year?