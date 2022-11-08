NFL Fans React To Derrick Henry's Best Running Back Pick

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 24: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Chiefs 27-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Derrick Henry has been the most dominant running back in the NFL over the last few seasons.

But when NBC's Mike Tirico asked Henry recently how "the best running back on the planet" was doing, his response indicated he's not going to toot his own horn.

"That's Nick Chubb," Henry said, showing love to the Cleveland Browns' bell cow.

NFL fans, both Browns supporters and otherwise, have been showing love to Chubb while also praising "King Henry" for being humble

"It’s a toss up tbh. You can’t go wrong with either!" one said.

"It’s Nick Chubb’s league, we’re all just living in it," another added.

"Now that's R-E-S-P-E-C-T," chimed in a third.

"King Henry has a fan in me now," a fourth added.

"This is like the time when that interviewer from Rolling Stone asked Eric Clapton how it felt to be the best guitarist in the world and he said, 'I wouldn't know, you'd have to ask Prince,'" a fifth person said.

Both Chubb and Henry have been outstanding this season. Chubb leads the league in touchdowns with 10 and his 841 rushing yards is second only to Henry's 870.

Henry, meanwhile, has scored nine TDs on the ground, which trails only Chubb leaguewide.