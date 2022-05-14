Treylon Burks Didn't Finish His First Practice: Fans React

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAR 02: Treylon Burks #WO05 of the Arkansas Razorbacks speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was unable to finish his first day of rookie minicamp. He left the field not once but twice during Friday's session.

Burks was reportedly "laboring" in team drills. After practice was over, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel commented on this situation.

“I think it’s hard to think that they can recreate, with a trainer, how we do things, and we see that with guys that have come back and started with our offseason program and guys that have joined a few weeks in. It’s just different,” Vrabel said. “I know that they’re working, and they think they are trying to get in shape, but that’s just not the case. That’s something we have to focus on and try to make sure we’re getting some work in, but with all of them, we’re trying to be as smart as we possibly can.”

Even though Vrabel doesn't sound too worried about Burks' situation, the same cannot be said for NFL fans.

"This seems a bit concerning," one fan tweeted.

"You don’t want to go overboard with this but in the same instance this would absolutely irritate me if I were the Titans," another fan wrote. "You knew this day was coming and you are seemingly completely unprepared for it."

Thankfully, not every fan is pressing the panic button this weekend.

The Titans selected Burks with the 18th overall pick in this year's draft. They're hoping he can eventually develop into a special playmaker.

Over the course of his Arkansas career, Burks had 2,399 receiving yards, 222 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns.

It might take Burks a few weeks to get in NFL shape. Once that happens, the Titans can potentially unleash him.