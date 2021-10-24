NFL Fans Stunned By The Titans’ Performance Today

Things were looking rough for the Tennessee Titans after their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets. But after reeling off two straight wins over the Jaguars and Bills, they look simply incredible against the Kansas City Chiefs today.

At the 2-minute mark of their game against the Chiefs, the Titans hold a 24-0 lead. While the defense has done its part, forcing several turnovers, the offense has been as sharp as ever.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown, while all-world running back Derrick Henry has a touchdown pass of his own. Wide receivers AJ Brown and Julio Jones are both averaging over 16 yards per reception.

On the other side, the defense has made Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes look mortal. He’s been held to five completions for 41 yards with an interceptions and a lost fumble.

It should be no surprise that NFL fans are stunned by the development:

This Titans team is FOCKING rolling They’re 4-2.. just beat the Bills on prime time.. Are currently DEMOLISHING the Chiefs.. and I don’t know if it looks like they are slowing DAHN Vrabes got The Boys HUMMINNN pic.twitter.com/iw0oAEbWku — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 24, 2021

Titans are ROLLING against the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/5u65N5DN25 — Hammer DAHN (@HammerDAHN) October 24, 2021

The Titans are handing it to the Chiefs 😳 pic.twitter.com/qT2qwfnFNz — ESPN (@espn) October 24, 2021

If you had told me after the Jets beat the Titans that the Jets would proceed to lose to the Falcons and Patriots while the Titans would proceed to beat the Bills and Chiefs I would've said, "That sounds about right." Football is weird. https://t.co/axuqBUuRGr — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) October 24, 2021

Two things are true at the same time in Nashville. The @titans are clicking on all cylinders and look great. The @Chiefs ? This was apparently their team photo before the game pic.twitter.com/x9g5hS6j8J — trey wingo (@wingoz) October 24, 2021

The Tennessee Titans were preseason favorites to win the AFC South and were considered Super Bowl contenders by many. But a season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals followed by that loss to the Jets had people wondering if they were in for a rough one.

However, the Titans have answered their doubters in a big way over the past few weeks.

They’ve already beaten the reigning AFC East champions with the Buffalo Bills and are on the verge of beating the reigning AFC Champions too.

Things are looking up for the Titans if they can play this well down the stretch.