NFL First Round Draft Pick Has Been 'Unavailable' This Week

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAR 02: Treylon Burks #WO05 of the Arkansas Razorbacks speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Tennessee Titans picked wide receiver Treylon Burks in the first round of this year's NFL Draft with high hopes for the Arkansas product.

Thus far though, the Titans haven't gotten to see Burks in action. He missed last week's voluntary OTAs while dealing with asthma, and has not participated in minicamp this week.

"Receiver Treylon Burks also did not take part in minicamp the past two days after all being absent for last week's open OTA," TennesseeTitans.com's Jim Wyatt wrote. "Coach Mike Vrabel has said Burks is 'unavailable' without giving any specifics."

On a brighter note though, Titans wide receiver coach Rob Moore said Burks has been receiving "all the installs and information" and is doing as much as he can without practicing on the field.

"We're doing everything we can to keep him abreast," Moore said. "He's done a great job of responding to everything we've given them. He's eager to learn and eager to get to work."

A first-team All-SEC performer in 2021, Burks has big shoes to fill in Tennessee. On the same night he was drafted, the Titans traded star wide receiver A.J. Brown to Philadelphia.

Some Tennessee fans might be getting nervous about Burks not being out there yet, but Moore expects him to be ready for training camp and doesn't seem worried.

"He'll be fine," Moore said.