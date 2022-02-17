NFL Franchise Reportedly Exploring New Stadium Possibility

The Tennessee Titans could be getting a new stadium within the news few years, according to a new report.

According to a report from Axios, the team was in renovation talks with Mayor John Cooper’s administration. However, due to the rising cost of the potential renovation, the team is now exploring a completely new stadium.

Earlier this month, the Tennessean reported the price tag for renovations to the 23-year old Nissan Stadium were $600 million. A Titans spokesperson told Axios the actual cost of the renovations could be double that, though.

“We need to take a step back and re-evaluate if a stadium renovation is the most responsible option forward and explore other paths,” a Titans spokesperson told Axios.

SCOOP: Talks between the Tennessee Titans and Nashville Mayor John Cooper's administration about renovations to Nissan Stadium have expanded in recent weeks to include the possibility of building a new stadium, Axios Nashville's @tnnaterau reports. https://t.co/013EpcbXbp — Axios (@axios) February 17, 2022

In a statement to Axios, Cooper said, “revised cost estimates require us to closely review whether a new stadium would be a better long-term financial decision.”

Over the past few years, the NFL has seen a number of new stadiums. The Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers/Rams and Las Vegas Raiders have all shelled out top money for new stadiums.

Two of those stadiums have already hosted Super Bowls, while the Raiders’ home venue is hosting the Super Bowl in 2024.

Will the Titans get a new stadium?