NFL Insider Has Latest On Derrick Henry, Titans Contract Talks

Last season, the Tennessee Titans literally rode on Derrick Henry’s back in the playoffs. He ran for over 180 rushing yards in back-to-back postseason games against the Patriots and Ravens.

Henry’s sudden rise to stardom came at an excellent time since his rookie contract expired this offseason. Tennessee immediately slapped the franchise tag on the Alabama product to ensure that he wouldn’t hit the open market.

Although the franchise tag guarantees Henry a base salary of $10.2 million for this upcoming season, a long-term contract would be more ideal for him. Fortunately for the former second-round pick, it sounds like contract talks are heading in that direction.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson revealed that he’s been in talks with Henry’s representatives regarding a new deal. Both sides appear anxious to reach an agreement in the coming weeks.

This is what Robinson had to say about the ongoing negotiations, via ProFootballTalk:

“He wants to get something done,” Robinson said. “We want to get something done, and we’re working toward that. It’s about coming to that common-ground spot as it is in every negotiation. We’re anxious to keep the conversations going and keep talking through things.”

The deadline for players under the franchise tag to sign a long-term deal is July 15.

With just over a month remaining until the deadline, the Titans will have to put all their chips on the table in order to keep Henry around for the long haul.

At 26 years old, Henry has plenty of gas left in the tank. All that’s left for Tennessee to do is decide how much it’s willing to invest in a running back.

