Titans edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney’s availability for Tennessee’s game this weekend is questionable at best.

Clowney didn’t participate in the Titans’ Friday practice, per NFL insider Mike Garafolo. The veteran defensive end also missed the team’s Wednesday practice. Clowney is dealing with a knee injury, and as of right now, it doesn’t look like he’ll play this weekend.

#Titans LB Jadeveon Clowney missed practice again. Still not looking good for Sunday vs. the #Bears. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 6, 2020

To put it lightly, Clowney has been a disappointment for the Tennessee Titans this season. He’s failed to provide the impact Tennessee was expecting.

That’s not to suggest Clowney hasn’t made any impact for the Titans defense this season. He’s been disruptive at times, but consistency remains a struggle for the veteran defensive end.

Clowney signed a one-year deal with the Titans, worth upwards of $15 million, earlier this year. He had spent previous years with the Seahawks and Houston Texans.

Clowney’s talent has always been off the chart, but effort has been questionable. The veteran edge-rusher has been known for taking plays off and poor effort in tackling.

The Titans defensive end is now dealing with a whole new issue at this point. Clowney is dealing with an injury and missed both the Titans’ Wednesday and Thursday practices. It’s unclear how severe the injury is.

Clowney isn’t expected to play this weekend when the Tennessee Titans play the Chicago Bears, unless there’s some sort of miraculous turnaround. Tennessee is hoping to avoid its third-straight loss.