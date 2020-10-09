NFL Insider Reveals When Titans Could Begin Practicing Again

The Tennessee Titans could get back on the practice field as soon as this weekend, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The Titans’ facilities have been closed for some time now. The team has reported 23 positive COVID-19 tests since Sept. 24. Tennessee’s facilities have been closed since Sept. 29, as a result.

The team was also forced to reschedule their game this past Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. There was some speculation Tennessee would also have to reschedule its upcoming Week 5 game to later this year. But now it appears that won’t be necessary.

There’s a growing belief the Titans could get back on the practice field this Saturday in preparation for their upcoming Week 5 game, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Tennessee is currently scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills next Tuesday. A Saturday practice should permit enough practice days to prepare for Tuesday’s game.

The #Titans facility — closed since Sept. 29 because of a COVID-19 outbreak that now includes 23 cases — could reopen as soon as Saturday, per sources. No new positives from Thursday's testing. Daily testing continues. They're scheduled to host the #Bills on Tuesday night. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 9, 2020

There’s no doubt the Titans are excited to get back to work after a lengthy layoff. But Tennessee may be facing heavy punishment for its supposed negligence in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Just a day after the team closed its facilities, in line with NFL protocol, players reportedly gathered for an informal workout which obviously goes against the league’s policy this season. It’ll be interesting to see how the NFL handles the whole ordeal.

Either way, it looks like the Titans will get back on the practice field this weekend in preparation for their game next Tuesday against the Buffalo Bills.