NFL Players Have Telling Reaction To Julio Jones Trade

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones is now a member of the Tennessee Titans after the huge trade from the Atlanta Falcons over the weekend. But while Titans fans are rejoicing and Falcons fans are lamenting, NFL players are scratching their heads.

In the hours since the trade compensation was revealed, players like Jalen Ramsey, Torrey Smith, Mark Ingram and Cam Jordan have expressed concern over how little it cost the Titans to land him. Ramsey was frustrated that his team, the LA Rams, were “out” of the race despite a pretty reasonable price.

“Imma have myself a good Sunday but this is all it took for a generational guy & we were “out” of the Julio sweepstakes?” Ramsey tweeted. “Wow (facepalm emoji) we woulda been unstoppable foreal with all them weapons lol…”

Smith similarly seemed frustrated that teams chose to keep their draft picks rather than go with the proven player. Jordan and Ingram both used facepalm emojis to share in their own frustrations.

Many around the league thought a legend like Julio Jones was worth more. pic.twitter.com/8Ts5FIAmZ4 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 7, 2021

It ultimately cost the Tennessee Titans just a second- and fourth-round pick to get Julio Jones in a trade. They even picked up an extra sixth-round pick in the process.

But some fans have pointed out that teams didn’t trade for Julio Jones based on what he’s accomplished. Rather, the trade is based on his potential, which many agree is probably diminished due to his age and injury history.

Regardless, it’s clear that the NFL players are not happy that their teams didn’t view Jones the same way they did. Though their stances may change if Jones doesn’t have a resurgent season.

Did you want your team to trade for Julio Jones?