NFL Team’s Facility Shut Down After Coach Tests Positive

Once again, the Tennessee Titans had to shut down their facility due to a positive COVID-19 test. On Sunday, the franchise discovered that a coach tested positive for the virus.

The past two weeks have been brutal for Tennessee. It originally began with eight positive tests following the team’s game against Minnesota. Then it ultimately led to a huge outbreak, as 13 players contracted the virus in a short span.

After reporting two-straight days of negative results, the hope around the league was that Tennessee’s outbreak was over. That might not be the case though.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter broke the news regarding the Titans and their decision to shut down their facility this weekend. It’s safe to say their upcoming game against the Bills is officially in jeopardy.

And now the Titans have shut down their facility again after a coach tested positive. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

Tennessee immediately released a statement regarding this matter.

“This morning we learned that a staff member tested positive,” the Titans said in their statement. “We have temporarily closed our facility and are in communication with the league on the next steps.”

According to ESPN insider Dianna Russini, the Titans’ coaching staff hadn’t seen each other in 12 days prior to reopening the facility. It’s somewhat scary to think that the incubation period for COVID-19 can last up to two weeks.

Unfortunately for the NFL, the Titans weren’t the only franchise to report a new positive test. The Patriots also shut down their facility due to a similar scenario.