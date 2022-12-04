NFL World Is Furious With Hit On Treylon Burks Today

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks caught a touchdown but paid the price for it against the Eagles on Sunday.

Burks hauled in the 25-yard scoring pass from Ryan Tannehill and managed to hang on despite a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit by the Eagles' Marcus Epps.

Burks took a trip to the blue medical tent on the sideline after the play and was later brought to the locker room and put in concussion protocol.

"Hell of a catch by Treylon Burks. TD. Teammates immediately call for the medical staff," said ESPN's Mike Giardi. "Marcus Epps came in with the helmet to helmet hit, drawing the flag. That was not like the Damar Hamlin hit Thursday night, when Hamlin led with the shoulder. Hamlin was ejected for that..."

"Why is Marcus Epps still in this game? He should be ejected for that illegal hit on Treylon Burks," added longtime NFL writer Charean Williams.

"Someone let [Damar Hamlin] know that Eagles S Marcus Epps wasn’t ejected for this hit…" chimed in a Bills fan.

While Epps was flagged for unnecessary roughness, he was not kicked out of the game, which seems like a fortunate break.

Philly leads Tennessee 14-7 in the second quarter.