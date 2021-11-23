NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Adrian Peterson News

Just a few weeks ago, the Tennessee Titans brought future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson aboard to try to fill the gap left by Derrick Henry.

On Tuesday, the organization brought the failed experiment to an end and parted ways with the 15-year NFL veteran.

As one of the 13 roster moves made by the team on Tuesday, the Titans announced that they waived Peterson earlier this afternoon. He played in just three games for Tennessee but never showed that he could seize the top running back job.

Peterson, who’d spent the first half of the 2021 season as a free agent, rushed 27 times for 82 yards and a touchdown during his brief tenure with the Titans. He averaged just three yards a carry, one of the lowest marks of his career.

The NFL world wasn’t entirely surprised to see Peterson’s stint with the Titans come to an abrupt close on Tuesday. Fans and media members recognized that the 36-year-old didn’t have his usual explosiveness this season and thought it would be better for Tennessee to move forward with other players at the position.

End of an era https://t.co/CC7AHXU3At — Troy King (@TKingMode) November 23, 2021

Maybe we can get a two-way committee between D'Onta Foreman and the passing-down back moving forward. The Titans run enough to support some production in that scenario. https://t.co/Dxql8ouIRV — Context Matters (@dwainmcfarland) November 23, 2021

One less running back for the Titans this week against the Patriots. They now have three backs on their roster. -D'Onta Foreman

-Jeremy McNichols (in concussion protocol)

-Dontrell Hilliard (signed earlier today from the practice squad ) https://t.co/zwEXms3K1M — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) November 23, 2021

News that the Titans were waiving Peterson led some fans to ask whether or not Tennessee could be a landing spot for some other notable ballcarriers this week. Phillip Lindsay, who was cut by the Houston Texans on Tuesday, was a popular name thrown around on Twitter as a potential candidate to fill Peterson’s spot.

Waiting for Lindsay signing now 😂 https://t.co/pm0vdK4oyV — Jake Ciely (@allinkid) November 23, 2021

At least for now, the Titans seem prepared to move forward with Dontrell Hilliard and D’Onta Foreman as their two lead backs. Jeremy McNichols provides Tennessee with a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield as well, so time will tell if the organization determines that it needs another ballcarrier.

As for Peterson, this may be the end of the line for him in 2021. Barring an unforeseen injury to another running back around the league, the 36-year-old would be hard-pressed to find a spot at this stage in the year.