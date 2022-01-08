NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Derrick Henry News

On Saturday afternoon, the Tennessee Titans made an official decision – or lack thereof – on star running back Derrick Henry.

The team activated Henry off the injured reserve list earlier this week. That opened a three-week window for Henry to be placed on the active roster and get back on the field.

That won’t be happening this weekend. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Titans decided not to activate Henry to the active roster before the season finale against the Houston Texans.

With the No. 1 seed in the AFC seemingly locked up, one fan knows it would have been a bad decision to rush Henry back to the field.

“No reason to start him when they will likely win anyways and lock the 1 seed and give him an extra 2 weeks to recover,” the fan said.

No reason to start him when they will likely win anyways and lock the 1 seed and give him an extra 2 weeks to recover https://t.co/V0VZIZXQQB — Andrew McGuire (@AndrewMcGuire_) January 8, 2022

“Titans can make a run to the super bowl when Derrick Henry is back for the playoffs,” another fan said. “They held up really when he was out and also without AJ Brown for a few weeks, and Julio Jones who’s been banged up for most of the season. This team has depth.”

Titans can make a run to the super bowl when Derrick Henry is back for the playoffs. They held up really when he was out and also without AJ Brown for a few weeks, and Julio Jones who’s been banged up for most of the season. This team has depth. https://t.co/umvv8EH5Li — Sandeep Chandok (@sandeepchandok) January 8, 2022

With a win over the Texans this weekend, the Titans will lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC over the Kansas City Chiefs.

A healthy Derrick Henry and a rested Titans team will be a dangerous opponent for any AFC team.