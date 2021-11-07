NFL World Reacts To Adrian Peterson Television News

Earlier Sunday morning, news broke that star running back Adrian Peterson had the opportunity to join a TV show before signing a deal with the Tennessee Titans.

“According to agent Ron Slavin of SportStars, while Peterson was training in an attempt to play a 15th season, a representative from Dancing with the Stars reached out to the running back about a possible stint on the show,” the report from earlier today read. “One of the most popular shows on TV, Dancing with the Stars would have been something Peterson considered.”

Everyone on social media came to the same conclusion: a stint on Dancing With the Stars likely means an athlete’s career is over.

“My boy knew what that meant and he wasn’t ready for it to be over,” one fan said.

“If you join DWTS your career is over…” said another fan.

Peterson reportedly would have had to make a decision in September about joining the show.

“But it was early in September, and Peterson still wanted to play,” the report continued. “While the producers would have allowed him to leave the live fall show (which began in late September) for the NFL if he ended up signing, he wanted his full attention to be on the field.”

Well, he finally got his chance. After Derrick Henry suffered a broken foot, the Titans needed to add a veteran presence.

Peterson and the Titans face off against the Los Angeles Rams tonight.