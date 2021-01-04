NFL World Reacts To Crazy Texans vs. Titans Finish

The penultimate non-primetime game of the 2020 regular season was one of the craziest finishes we’ve ever seen as the Titans and Texans duked it out.

Derrick Henry stole the show with a dazzling 250-yard, two-touchdown performance. But it wasn’t enough to put the Texans away late in the fourth quarter.

Houston took the lead with 10:14 remaining, and it took the Titans all the way to 1:42 remaining to take it back. Deshaun Watson then led the Texans right down the field for a game-tying field goal that made it 38-38.

But even 18 seconds on the clock was too much time for Ryan Tannehill and the Titans. Tannehill launched a 52-yard bomb to AJ Brown to set the Titans up in field goal range. And with all of their timeouts, the Titans maneuvered the ball for Sam Sloman to kick a 37-yard field goal to win the game.

The win delivered the Titans their 11th win of the season and first AFC South crown since 2008.

But the ending has almost everyone who got to see it in a cold sweat from how intense it was:

The ending of that Titans-Texans game: pic.twitter.com/H0tMVVRJXu — The Big Uglies Podcast (@TheBigUgliesPod) January 4, 2021

Oh my gosh this Titans – Texans game was insane. Bills-Colts next week! Let’s go! — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 4, 2021

Whoa, the ending to Texans vs Titans game was crazy fun to watch. And Derrick Henry wow! #TitanUp #TENvsHOU pic.twitter.com/Zv5tKvIpae — Michael Aguilar (@Aguilar_NYY) January 4, 2021

The Titans now head home, where they will host the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wildcard Round. Their division rivals, the Indianapolis Colts, will head up to Buffalo as the first-ever No. 7 seed to take on the Buffalo Bills.

What a wild and crazy finish to a wild and crazy season!