NFL World Reacts To Derrick Henry Going Over 2,000 Rushing Yards

Derrick Henry needed 223 rushing yards against the Houston Texans to cross the vaunted 2,000-yard mark on the 2020 season. 227 yards later, Henry got there, becoming just the eighth player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards. And the game isn’t even over yet.

The incredible accomplishment against the Texans capped off another incredible season for the Titans star running back. With his second rushing title in a row, he becomes the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson to win back-to-back rushing titles.

Henry also broke the Titans franchise rushing record held by Chris Johnson since 2009. Johnson had 2,006 yards that season. Henry has 2,008 as of writing.

Much like Johnson though, Henry is unlikely to win the NFL MVP Award. But reaching that incredible milestone should absolutely earn him some votes.

Fans on Twitter were absolutely thrilled to see the star running back hit 2,000 yards. Among the many people congratulating Henry are Damien Woody, the Titans organization, the NFL official Twitter account and Ian Rapoport.

There will undoubtedly be far more people across the country coming out to congratulate Henry in the hours to come.

As of writing, Henry has 246 rushing yards, putting him at 2,023 yards on the season. It’s the fifth-highest total for a single-season in NFL history, behind only Eric Dickerson, Adrian Peterson, Jamal Lewis and Barry Sanders.

But Eric Dickerson’s 2,105-yard rushing record appears safe for yet another year.