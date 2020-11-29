NFL World Reacts To Derrick Henry’s Insane First Half

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry said earlier this week that he is not the best running back in the NFL. Henry believes that Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook deserves that title this season.

Henry is leading the NFL in rushing, but Cook is right behind him. Cook also leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 13.

“Dalvin Cook is having a phenomenal season,” Henry said, via SI.com. “Right now, I would say he’s the best back in football. Just week after week, always dominating. Always having a great game. Running the ball. Catching the ball. Very explosive.”

Henry might want to amend his statement after today’s performance, though.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star has 17 rushes for 140 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in the first half against the Colts. Henry has added two catches for seven yards.

This is simply an insane performance from the NFL’s leading rusher (and, no offense Dalvin Cook, but best running back).

.@KingHenry_2 has 140 yards rushing and THREE TDs. We're still in the 2nd quarter. 📺: #TENvsIND on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/bEHwkuL043 pic.twitter.com/ccOEokLod9 — NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2020

When you’re playing Derrick Henry in fantasy @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/6BxuJf9zrE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 29, 2020

Derrick Henry is on pace for over 280 rush yards and 6 TD today. Feels like a lot. pic.twitter.com/X3COYy8KHa — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 29, 2020

Colts defense after playing Derrick Henry: pic.twitter.com/jlsKmpXxnM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 29, 2020

Henry is well on his way to one of the best games in recent NFL history by a running back.

Tennessee is leading Indianapolis, 35-14, on Sunday afternoon.